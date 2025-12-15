Bihar man ‘asks’ his 5 kids to end life first, 2 escape; he and 3 daughters die

A man in Bihar's Muzaffarpur allegedly killed his three daughters and then took his own life, police reportedly said on Monday. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), East-2, Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters that the incident "being examined as per the existing norms". (Representative Image)

The deceased man has been identified as Amarnath Ram, and his three daughters as Radha Kumari, Radhika and Shivani. All the girls were in the age group of 7-11 years.

The incident, which took place at Navalpur Mishraulia village under the Sakra police station's jurisdiction late on Sunday, was revealed after Ram's two sons managed to protect themselves and informed the villagers about it.

Villagers reportedly told police that Amarnath Ram allegedly hanged his three daughters and then took his own life.

Later, locals termed the incident a case of mass suicide and informed the authorities that Ram was under extreme financial stress. They said that he was not able to properly handle family affairs after the death of his wife.

Local police officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

Later, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), East-2, Manoj Kumar Singh, told reporters, "The exact cause of the incident can only be known after the post-mortem examination. The matter is being examined as per the existing norms."

Before taking the extreme step, the family members had jointly sat down for dinner, which was cooked by one of the deceased daughters. They ate scrambled eggs, potatoes, and soybean vegetables with rice.

2 sons escaped

Amarnath Ram asked his five children, including the two sons who escaped, to stand on a steel trunk and put a noose around their necks citing preliminary information. These nooses were made of sarees that belonged to their mother, who had died some time back.

After this, the man allegedly placed a noose around his neck as well, and then he asked all the children to jump off the trunk, and then he ended up doing the same thing himself, the report mentioned.

The two sons, however, did not jump off and escaped.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).