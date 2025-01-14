Menu Explore
Bihar minister claims receiving death threat from ‘Lawrence Bishnoi’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 14, 2025 11:15 PM IST

Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Singh claimed Bishnoi warned him of a “similar fate as Maharashtra politician Baba Siddiqui”.

Bihar labour resources minister Santosh Kumar Singh on Tuesday claimed that he received a “threat call” from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (ANI File)
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (ANI File)

The minister alleged that Bishnoi warned him of a “similar fate as Maharashtra politician Baba Siddiqui”.

Baba Siddiqui, a leader of the BJP's Mahayuti ally Nationalist Congress Party, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, in Mumbai, allegedly by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Also Read: Four posing as Lawrence Bishnoi's aides extort doctors, arrested

Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar Singh, the Bihar minister, asserted he will file an FIR.

“I received a call some time ago and the caller identified himself as Lawrence Bishnoi. When he demanded 30 lakh, I denied and cut the call. He called again, reminding me of Baba Siddiqui and asked for the money, threatening to kill me the same way, but I cut the call. He called once again and told me he knew everything about me and I asked how to send the money. He then sent a scanner for the transaction,” Singh told ANI.

In a “warning” for the caller, the minister said, “ 30 lakh will cost him a lot.”

“I informed the Director General of Police. He is probing the matter. I have no cases on me now and no political enemies,” Singh stated.

When “Lawrence Bishnoi” spooked Pappu Yadav

In October last year, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Bihar, demanded that his security be upgraded due to a “death threat” from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In November, the Bihar Police arrested a Delhi man who posed as an aide of the dreaded gangster to allegedly threaten Pappu Yadav.

However, the police later debunked Yadav's “Lawrence Bishnoi” theory, and said the "threat call" was made by another associate of the MP to get Yadav Z security.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
