Bihar, Odisha may resume MGNREGS

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:01 IST

PATNA/BHUBANESWAR: Bihar and Odisha will soon allow resumption of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employee Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the world’s biggest rural social security scheme, in an effort to provide relief to the rural poor hit by the coronavirus disease (Covid) and consequent lockdown.

The nationwide, three-week lockdown ends on Tuesday, April 14, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address the nation at 10 a.m.to outline immediate future plans to combat the pandemic and prevent its spread.

On Monday, most state governments submitted their plans for the post-lockdown phase with a majority suggesting that the emergency measure continue with exemptions for agriculture and allied services and more measures to provide relief to the poor.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar told divisional commissioners and zonal inspectors general of police on Monday that a comprehensive plan was being prepared to generate employment opportunities for people.

The biggest concern of the state government has been the lack of work for large number of people, including migrant workers who have returned from different states after the lockdown came into force on March 25. The state government also wants to complete flood management work before the onset of the monsoon.

Officials said the second phase of the lockdown after April 14 would be different, with the government planning to allow work under MGNREGS to resume or the conservation of traditional water sources, soil conservation, environment-specific crop cycles, organic farming, drip irrigation, rain water harvesting and use of solar energy.

Kumar said that all precautions must be taken to ensure the safety of labourers and farmers. “After harvesting, employment generation in rural areas will be the main focus, there is no reason to be complacent at any stage in view of the Covid-19 outbreak,” he added.

So far, Bihar has done well to restrict the spread of Covid-19, with 27 districts still untouched by it and most of the 64 reported positive cases tracked.

In Odisha, which has already announced extension of the lockdown until April 30, the government on Monday announced that work under MGNREGS and construction under Swachh Bharat (Clean India) scheme will be allowed, apart from all agricultural activities.

The state government also plans to hire retired state and central police officers to enforce social distancing norms for the next six months, the police said. Odisha police have proposed to hire around 2,400 retired policemen of state and central forces as special police officers for deployment in different districts. They will help maintain law and order in different containment zones, as well as trace Covid-19 suspects, officials said.

According to the order issued by chief secretary Asit Tripathy, shops and establishments selling agricultural implements, cattle feed and fish feed, and food processing and packaging units will also be allowed to remain open during the extended lockdown.

The order said that activities relating to MGNREGS and construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat mission and individual houses under the rural housing scheme would be allowed.

The works related to water conservation and supply of drinking water would continue, apart from procurement of rabi, or winter-sown, crops.

“People engaged in fishing, floriculture, tendu leaf plucking and collection of non-timber forest produce can also carry out their work,” the order said, adding that e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket will be allowed to deliver goods across Odisha.

State special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said social distancing norms would be strictly followed while facilitating activities that were related to the people’s livelihoods.

Till Monday, Odisha had reported 55 positive cases, one death and 13 recoveries. Only 2 of the remaining 41 patients are critical, said a state government statement.