Bihar veterinary doctor fakes his abduction to frame son-in-law, arrested

A veterinary doctor was arrested by the police in north Bihar’s Sheohar district for allegedly faking his abduction to implicate his son-in-law, who had deserted his daughter over some family dispute, officials said on Thursday.

Hari Shankar Sah was “recovered” from Nepal on Wednesday evening, 36 hours after a case of kidnapping was lodged by his son Kunal Kumar at Tariyani police station of the district, the police said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Prakash Nath Mishra said Sah was traced through electronic surveillance and spilled the beans during interrogation after he was brought to Sheohar, 125km north of state capital Patna.

Mishra said Sah claimed that his friends Jakindra Yadav and Manjay Rai were also involved in the “staged kidnapping”. The doctor had left his motorcycle, helmet and cell phone with Rai.

“As the cell phone was under surveillance, a police team reached Rai’s house at Dekuli Dharmapur in Tariyani police station area. Rai later disclosed that Sah was in Nepal,” he said.

Rai and Yadav have also been arrested and sent to judicial custody along with Sah, the senior police officer added.

“Sah will also be booked for misguiding the police as the entire “rescue process” had incurred an expense of Rs 2 lakh,” he said.