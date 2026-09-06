BJP, allies to contest TTAADC village committee polls together: Tripura CM

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and TIPRA Motha will jointly contest the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) village committee elections. BJP, IPFT and TIPRA Motha will contest Tripura TTAADC village committee polls together, CM Manik Saha said

This follows a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma in New Delhi. Seat-sharing among the alliance partners is yet to be finalised.

The election for village committees in TTAADC will take place on September 28.

“We had a meeting in New Delhi. Discussion on the tripartite accord was also done. As poll date has been announced, the BJP, IPFT and TIPRA Motha have decided to contest the TTAADC village committees polls together. And we shall sort out about the tripartite accord in the next month,” CM Saha told after arriving in the state on Saturday.

The tripartite agreement was signed between the Centre, Tripura government and the TIPRA Motha in 2024.

As per the agreement, a joint working group or committee would be formed to work out and resolve all issues of the tribals related to their history, land and political rights, economic development, culture, identity, language etc. All the stakeholders have been asked to refrain from resorting to any kind of protest to maintain a conducive environment for implementation of the agreement.

Polling would be conducted at 4,597 seats of 587 village committees on September 28.

Filing of nominations by the candidates would have to be completed by September 8. Their papers would be scrutinised on September 9.

The candidates, if they wish, could withdraw their nominations by September 11. If any repoll is required, it would be held on October 3. Votes would be counted on October 5.

A total of 9,61,977 electors were enrolled to exercise their franchise on the polling day from 7 am to 4 pm.

Of the total, 4,82,041 are male electors, 4,79,930 are female electors and the remaining six are third-gender electors.

The five-year term of the elected Village Committees ended in 2021, but the election could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.