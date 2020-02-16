BJP chief calls for party to go solo in next Maharashtra elections

india

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda on Sunday said the party needs to be ready to fight future elections alone in Maharashtra.

“We have to ensure that we do not need to forge an alliance with anyone in the future (in Maharashtra). It will be BJP versus other parties in the next polls. I can see that BJP will sweep the next election in the state,” he said while addressing the state BJP convention in Navi Mumbai, according to ANI.

The BJP which emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra after the Assembly polls in October last year, failed to form government after Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena ended it alliance over the issue of a rotating chief ministership.

The Shiv Sena went on to forge an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state which it heads.

Nadda who was the BJP’s working president when Maharashtra slipped out of the party’s grip, described Uddhav Thackeray’s government as “unnatural and unrealistic”.

“The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is an unrealistic and unnatural alliance. It’s up to them how they run the government but the number of incidents of disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar will increase and the king here will remain merely a spectator.”

The Delhi Assembly elections earlier this month which the BJP lost badly, was the first one the party fought under his stewardship since he took charge as president in January. On Sunday, Nadda insisted that there was no question of the BJP changing its ideology.

“When it comes to ideology, BJP didn’t change its stand according to circumstances. Other parties changed their ideological stand on several occasions. We don’t believe in politics of appeasement but are committed to ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas,” he said.