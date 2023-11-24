BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over remark on PM Modi, Manish Tewari of Congress questions Election Commission

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi have struck up a political uproar, as both Congress leaders and Bharatiya Janata Party ministers have now engaged in a war of words over “panauti" (unlucky) and "jebkatra" (pickpocket) remarks. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before the Election Commission on November 25 (PTI)(PTI)

After the Election Commission of India sent a notice to Rahul Gandhi over the remarks, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad called the incident “disheartening”, asking, “What has happened to Rahul Gandhi?”

Over the 'panauti' remark, Prasad said, "Rahul Gandhi should give the answer. During the model code of conduct, there should be some courtesy towards senior positions such as PM. Has Rahul Gandhi forgotten even the general courtesy? What happened to him?"

Prasad also reminded Rahul Gandhi that he is in Indian politics because he's the son of a former prime minister, a grandson and great-grandson of former PMs. "The country knows his capability. The one who belongs to a generation (of politicians) and claims to do politics, would he speak such inappropriate words for PM? It's disheartening," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari rebutted at the action taken by the Election Commission, questioning why it didn't take any action when Modi launched the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana during the elections.

“The Election Commission for years now has been behaving in an extremely partisan and biased manner....The PM during election camping announced the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. This is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Where is EC now? Now you see the systematic persecution and hounding of the opposition leaders by institutions, and EC is at the forefront of it,” Tewari said.

The ECI on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi after the BJP filed a complaint against the Congress MP regarding his statements against Modi during a poll rally in Rajasthan's Barmar. Gandhi allegedly compared Modi to a ‘panauti’ and a jebkatra' over Team India's ICC World Cup final loss against Australia.

The EC said, in a statement, “It is alleged that comparing a prime minister to a ‘jaibkatra’ (pickpocket) and using the word ‘panauti’ is unbecoming of a very senior leader of national political party. Further, the allegation of grant of waivers of 14,00,000 crore for the past nine years, is asserted by the BJP, as not borne out on facts.”