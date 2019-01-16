BJP creating nuisance, crisis to fizzle out soon: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Amid a political turmoil in Karnataka, chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the Opposition BJP of creating “nuisance” to destablise the government, but expressed confidence that the current crisis would fizzle out soon.

Kumaraswamy, who is preoccupied with pre-budget consultation meetings in Bengaluru, also dismissed reports of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the likely resignation of four Congress ministers from the state cabinet.

He stressed that the Congress-JD(S) ties were “strong” and the parties would together fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On Tuesday, two independent MLAs withdrew their support to the coalition government in a significant turn to the political war that erupted in the state, with both sides venting their fears of poaching.

“There is no plan to meet Modi. No Congress ministers are resigning. No MLAs from Congress or JD(S) will resign and shift to BJP. It is not going to happen. This nuisance has been created by the BJP,” Kumaraswamy told PTI.

Asserting that the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition was “stable and strong”, he said his MLAs will not fall for the offer made by the saffron party, adding that the current crisis will “fizzle out” in a day or two.

“My government is stable. Congress and JD(S) are together. We will be together even in the LoK Sabha elections,” Kumaraswamy said.

Attacking the BJP for trying to destablise the Karnataka government, the JD(S) leader sought to know why the saffron party has holed up its 104 MLAs in a resort in Gurgaon, Haryana at a time when the southern state was reeling under severe drought in 165 taluks.

“BJP has exposed itself before the nation how desperately it wants to come back to power. They have made a fool of themselves before people. They have made a mockery of our democracy by offering huge amount to some of our JD(S) MLAs,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the BJP was “misleading” people with “false information” through media, especially local electronic channels.

In the 224-member state assembly, BJP has 104 members, Congress-79, JDS 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides Speaker.

