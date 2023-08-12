Home / India News / BJP does not want its rivals in the Opposition to unite: MK Stalin

BJP does not want its rivals in the Opposition to unite: MK Stalin

ByUtkarsh Anand, Divya Chandrababu
Aug 12, 2023 09:42 AM IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also accused BJP of misusing federal agencies.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi want their political rivals in the Opposition to contest separately because the party can no longer count solely on the image of the PM for victory in the 2024 elections.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin.(PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin.(PTI)

Speaking to HT in an interview, Stalin also said that the BJP was misusing federal agencies against political opponents, and emphasised that a Uniform Civil Code has no place in a diverse nation such as India.

“The BJP is very firm that parties opposed to them and their ideology should not unite. The BJP stands to gain the most when we contest as more than one alliance. This is precisely why raids (by ED and CBI) are conducted. The objective of these raids is to intimidate and threaten,” Stalin said.

“The BJP cannot secure victory solely by showcasing his (Modi’s) countenance. This is precisely why he posed with the leaders of 39 parties... The disparaging remarks towards the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, DMK, and various other opposition parties are [also] a result of this,” he said.

His comments come at a time when 26 Opposition parties, including the DMK, have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, to take on the BJP in the next general elections.

Stalin said that Modi’s speech during the no-confidence motion in Parliament on Thursday was akin to a political rally, and that the violence that has torn Manipur apart for more than three months was a result of the ruling party’s “divisive, hate politics”.

“The BJP government in Manipur knew this would happen there. The Union government also knew. But they underestimated the magnitude of it. Violence is a double-edged sword. The Manipur crisis have become BJP’s Frankenstein’s monster,” he said.

On Senthil Balaji, a minister in his state cabinet being under investigation, Stalin said the BJP was misusing federal agencies as a form of revenge against political opponents.

“We do not view these arrests as criminal investigations but as political investigations,” he said. The CM reiterated DMK’s opposition to UCC, saying it must not be conflated with criminal law.

“Criminal law pertains to crimes, and the penalties for committing them are uniform for all. There is no objection to this principle. However, UCC delves into customs and practices. In India, people adhere to diverse cultures and traditions...UCC would disrupt the public peace and harmony of India,” Stalin said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utkarsh Anand

    Utkarsh Anand is Legal Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on law, judiciary and governance.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out