BJP faction to hold grand celebrations on BSY birthday

The pro-Vijayendra faction of the BJP will be organising a grand celebration of senior leader and BJP parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa's birthday on February 27, 2025, in Davanagere district, people familiar with the matter said.

During a meeting held on Sunday, 55 former ministers and MLAs took the decision to hold Yediyurappa’s birthday celebration on February 27 and to urge the party high command to retain Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra, as the state BJP president for the upcoming elections.

After the meeting, former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu said: “Yediyurappa, who built the party and made it shine, has withdrawn from elections but remains active in politics. We aim to send a strong message to the state by gathering 2 million people for his birthday celebration.”

He further said: “The organisers plan to invite national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.” He revealed that a delegation would soon visit Delhi to apprise the BJP high command of their plans.

He said that a 10-member committee has been formed to oversee the event. “National leaders will be invited to this grand event, which will demonstrate Yediyurappa’s unmatched influence within the party,” he added.

The grand celebration comes amid reports of factionalism within the Karnataka BJP. Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal criticised the pro-Vijayendra faction, suggesting that their recent meetings were motivated by frustrations.

In response, former minister MP Renukacharya said that Sunday’s meeting was not a political gathering but an informal discussion among Yediyurappa’s supporters to discuss the upcoming celebration. “Only the president of the party’s state unit has the authority to call a political meeting. What we held was a meeting of Yediyurappa’s fans to discuss his birthday celebration,” he said.

Renukacharya further stated that the event would be conducted under the leadership of former minister SA Ravindranath. The gathering, initially scheduled for December 9 and 10, was postponed due to the demise of veteran leader SM Krishna. “They can hold as many meetings as they want on behalf of Vijayendra,” Yatnal said. “Perhaps he is frustrated that he could not get me expelled from the party. But the high command knows who holds influence in the party and what impact any action would have.”

Confident about his rapport with the party’s central leadership, he said that Karnataka’s Members of Parliament supported his stance. “I have already convinced the high command about what will happen if Yatnal is expelled versus what happens if he is retained in the party. The Lok Sabha members have a special affection for me,” he asserted.

Amid the alleged internal disputes, Vijayendra has issued a strong warning against faction-based activities, calling for unity within the party.

“I request anyone planning to hold meetings and conferences in the name of a faction to immediately cease such activities. As the state president, I will soon convene a meeting with party elders, MLAs, former MLAs, and all senior leaders to strengthen the party organization through inclusive programs,” he said.

Reaffirming the party’s core principles, Vijayendra added, “The BJP is like a family. Every meeting and programme should align with the party’s framework. Conducting activities outside the party’s rules and objectives does not reflect the organization’s values. I humbly convey this to everyone.”