BJP forms 4-member women's panel to investigate minor girl's murder in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

ByManjiri Chitre
Aug 04, 2023 10:57 PM IST

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly murdered and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday formed a four-member committee of its woman MPs to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. The committee - comprising Saroj Pandey, Rekha Verma, Kanta Kardam, and Locket Chatterjee - will be visiting the incident spot and submitting a report to the national president of the saffron party JP Nadda.

BJP FLAG
BJP FLAG

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly murdered and later burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara district, the police said on Thursday. Locals also alleged that the victim was gang-raped before she was killed.

According to the police, the girl had gone to graze her family's cattle on Wednesday but did not return home till evening following which her family began searching the area and later approached the police.

Also read: Sachin Pilot reacts after 14-year-old Rajasthan girl's charred body found in Bhilwara furnace; kin allege rape

“We received a complaint about a minor girl who was missing from Narsinghpura village. While searching for the girl, locals spotted the girl's bangles and body remains in the coal furnace, raised suspicion of the minor girl being killed and later thrown into the furnace,” the police said, reported news agency ANI.

An FIR has been registered under sections of murder and gang rape. The police have detained five people - who work at five coal furnaces in the area - in connection with the incident.

Also read: Bhilwara rape: Body parts of 14-year-old girl found in a pond

“At first glance, it appears that a minor girl was killed and burned to death. Only the FSL team and doctors can confirm whether or not there was a gang rape in this incident,” SP Bhilwara Adarsh Siddhu told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

