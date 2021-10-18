BJP lawmaker draws flak for ‘Father and chader’ comments

Rameshwar Sharma, a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker in Madhya Pradesh, has drawn flak for his alleged comments against Muslims and Christians. In his address at a Dusshera function in Bhopal, he referred to a title of a Christian priest and ceremonial cloth offered at Muslim shrines and urged Hindus to stay away from “Father and chader”.

“Hindus should stay away from Father and chader. Otherwise, it will spoil you. Keep away from peer baba (Muslim holy man). The peer baba is an obstacle in your visiting lord Hanuman temple. Tell the followers of peer baba that they believe in those who are buried in the ground, but we worship who runs the universe-- Bajrangbali.” Sharma asked Hindus to take care of culture, stop saying good morning, and chant shlokas to thank dharti mata (motherland) daily instead.

Opposition Congress leader Ajay Yadav said Sharma insulted the minority communities. “BJP senior leaders should clarify. Do they believe the same? If they do not, they should take action against Sharma because he is trying to create a rift among people of different communities.”

Sharma was unavailable for comments.

BJP leader Rajneesh Agrawal called Sharma comments a personal opinion. “...he was just warning people against conversion. He did not insult any community.”