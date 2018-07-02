 BJP lawmaker’s son held in Bihar for consuming liquor | india news | Hindustan Times
BJP lawmaker’s son held in Bihar for consuming liquor

The son of BJP MLA from Siwan was taken into custody along with his three friends.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2018 17:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Patna
Bihar imposed complete ban on liquor on April 5, 2016.
Bihar imposed complete ban on liquor on April 5, 2016. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The son of a BJP MLA was arrested in Bihar’s Siwan district on Monday for consuming liquor in violation of prohibition law, police said.

Vikas Kumar, son of Siwan MLA Vyasdeo Prasad, was taken into custody along with three friends.

“A police team checking vehicles near the Uttar Pradesh border arrested the four for consuming alcohol and recovered two bottles of liquor from Vikas Kumar’s vehicle,” said Siwan Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha.

In April, Rahul Kumar, son of Gaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hari Manjhi, was arrested for consuming liquor.

The BJP and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United are allies in Bihar. Complete prohibition was imposed in the state on April 5, 2016.

