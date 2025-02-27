BJP lawmakers demand renaming Delhi’s Najafgarh, Mohammadpur, Mustafabad

Three ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers on Thursday demanded renaming Delhi’s Najafgarh as Nahargarh, Mohammadpur as Madhavpuram, and Mustafabad as Shiv Vihar. BJP lawmaker Mohan Singh Bisht outside the assembly. (ANI )

Cities such as Allahabad (now Prayagraj), towns, districts, and landmarks have been renamed in BJP-ruled states reviving demands for changing names associated with rulers like the Mughals.

Anil Sharma, who proposed renaming Mohammadpur in his South Delhi constituency of RK Puram, said he would move a proposal in the House for it citing a long demand of the people. “Long ago the MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] passed a proposal to change the name of the [Mohammadpur] village but the previous [Aam Aadmi Party] government did not take up the matter. Now that the [BJP] government of the people has been formed, necessary action to change the name will be taken,” he said days after the BJP was voted back to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Neelam Pehelwan submitted a proposal to the Delhi assembly to rename her constituency Najafgarh as Nahargarh. “People opposed Mughal emperor Shah Alam II when he took control of Najafgarh...Najaf Khan was appointed as the governor of this region, and since then, the area has been called Najafgarh. During the 1857 revolt, Raja Nahar Singh fought and brought the area into the Delhi province,” Pahalwan told reporters. Pahalwan said Nagar Singh could only be truly honoured if the area was named after him.

Pahalwan said Najafgarh’s people want to change because they have suffered oppression and the renaming is very important for them.

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma backed Pahalwan’s demand, saying the name change was long due. Verma said that Najafgarh falls under his former Lok Sabha constituency and that he has supported the idea.

Mohan Singh Bisht, who is set to be elected deputy assembly speaker, told reporters that his constituency Mustafabad will be renamed Shiv Vihar. “It was a promise made during elections, and we are committed to fulfilling it. An area within the assembly constituency named Mustafabad will remain unchanged,” said Bisht.