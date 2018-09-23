BJP leader commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol

Martand Tripathi (54), a BJP leader from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, police said.

Tripathi, a member of the state BJP’s working committee, allegedly shot himself in the head from his licensed rifle at his house in the Housing Board Colony in Shahdol.

The incident took place around 2 PM, said deputy inspector general of police PS Uike.

Tripathi was the district BJP chief earlier.

A suicide note found at the spot, purportedly written by Tripathi, said he was ending his life of his own will and nobody else was responsible for it, the DIG said.

He was reportedly depressed after his father’s death two days ago, the DIG said.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 20:33 IST