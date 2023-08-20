BJP holds meet in Karnataka as buzz over MLA switching sides grows

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Saturday held a meeting with party legislator ST Somashekar, amid speculation of the latter switching over to the Congress, and warned the ruling party in Karnataka of strong retaliation if it tried any “misadventure”. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader CT Ravi, who spoke with Yeshwanthpur MLA Somashekar for over an hour, said the party is ready to address any concerns raised by the leader. (PTI)

Ravi, who spoke with Yeshwanthpur MLA Somashekar for over an hour, said the party is ready to address any concerns raised by the leader.

“It’s true that he is somewhat disgruntled, but it’s not something we can’t resolve. From the party’s end, we are ready to resolve it, and there is no question of him leaving the party,” Ravi told reporters in Bengaluru.

The state BJP leadership has been trying to reach out to party leaders amid speculations that a few of them were in talks with the Congress. On Friday, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa convened a meeting of party MLAs from Bengaluru. However, Somashekar and Bhyrati Basavaraj, the KR Pura legislator, were conspicuous by their absence from the meeting.

After the meeting, Yediyurappa had said: “No one will leave the party, all are intact with us. There are one or two people. We have spoken to them also. I believe no one will leave the party.”

Earlier this week, Somashekar praised deputy chief minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and hailed him as his political “guru”, adding to the speculation about his future move.

Ravi, the former BJP national general secretary, also warned the Congress of strong retaliation if it tried to poach leaders from the opposition party.

“I want to tell Congress people — you won the election, securing 135 seats, and independents are also supporting your government, so focus on providing good administration. If you try to do too much, we know how to do Operation Hasta — the hand, which is Congress’ symbol — (like Operation Lotus). If we engage in it, you know what will be the consequence,” Ravi said.

The Congress need not worry about numbers as it has a clear majority, despite that if it tries to play too much, the situation will be bad, and advised the ruling party not to bring itself to such a situation.

“You (Congress) have a clear majority, give good administration for which the people have voted to power, instead of that if you try to do something unnecessary, we are not the sort of people who will remain silent, and if we take action — I can say this much — you will not be able to recover… If they (Congress) cross limits it is not right for me to say what we will do, but one can touch and feel it,” he added.

Ravi’s comments came amid speculations that the Congress was looking at inducting leaders from other parties in the southern state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress insiders said the party is particularly keen to strengthen its prospect in the Bengaluru North constituency. “We currently lack clarity on whether any talks have occurred, but these MLAs have given indications. If three [BJP] MLAs—Byrathi Basavaraj, ST Somashekar, and Munirathna—join hands with the Congress, it would enhance the party’s chances of victory in Bengaluru North,” a senior Congress leader said, requesting anonymity. “Currently, all our efforts are focused on the Lok Sabha elections.”

State’s agriculture minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, meanwhile, claimed that 10 to 15 opposition leaders from the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP would join the Congress in coming days.

“Their names and numbers will be revealed later,” he told reporters, adding those who are likely to join the Congress include both sitting and former legislators.

When asked about the possible return of those who had quit the party and joined the BJP, leading to the collapse of then Congress-JD(S) government, the minister said discussions about their entry into the party were underway.

On Friday, state Congress chief Shivakumar had said that doors of the party were open to those who wished to rejoin it. “In politics, anything can happen,” he replied to a question whether the party would accommodate those who wished to return.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. ...view detail