BJP leader slams Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Manusmriti, files complaint
The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi picked out a single chapter and twisted the words to malign the ancient text.
BJP leader Nazia Khan on Friday said she has filed a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Manusmriti. Khan, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, also slammed the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for using images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth while speaking on Manusmriti.
"Since the BJP government came to power, has the PM ever stated that everyone must read or follow the Manusmriti? He will have to answer for why he did this," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.
Khan alleged that Rahul Gandhi picked out a single chapter and twisted the words to malign the ancient text. "The way the Manusmriti has been maligned: by picking out a single chapter and twisting the words, attempts have been made to create a false impression," she said.
ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi rejects Manusmriti's norm about women's identity: ‘You belong to yourself’
The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi said whatever he pleased, and questioned his use of pictures of BJP and RSS leaders. "But why did he display the photographs of the PM and the respected CM Yogi Adityanath in the background? Why did he display the photograph of Mohan Bhagwat," Khan asked.
What Rahul Gandhi said
Rahul Gandhi had criticised the "Manusmriti mindset" during the Pune leg of the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign on Saturday. He urged the students to "smash the patriarchy" and said that women belonged to themselves, not to their fathers, husbands, or sons.
"I (would) like to quote here the Manusmriti, which says clearly that in childhood a female must be subject to her father, in youth she belongs to her husband and, when her lord is dead, she belongs to her sons. A woman must never be independent. These words are a shame. These words should not have been spoken," Gandhi said.
ALSO READ: Study religious texts before commenting on Manusmriti: Yogi Adityanath to Rahul Gandhi
Yogi Adityanath slams Rahul Gandhi
His statement also drew criticism from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Monday asked Gandhi to study religious texts before commenting.
Speaking at a programme in Rae Bareli, Adityanath said, “You comment on Manusmriti, Ram, and Indian heritage. If you wish to understand Manusmriti, read Atharvaveda, Shatapatha Brahmana, and Matsya Purana; you will find all the information there.”
The chief minister said Rahul Gandhi is expected to demonstrate accountability towards democracy and the Constitution. He asked why Rahul Gandhi wanted to “lead India’s children and young generation towards a situation where a mother or another person later has to feel ashamed and apologise?”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Verma
Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.Read More