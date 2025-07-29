BJP lodges police complaint in Delhi against Mamata Banerjee over ‘fake video’

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that the Delhi police physically tortured a toddler and his mother on July 26 during the ongoing drive against migrant workers from her state on the suspicion that they were illegal Bangladeshi immigrants triggered a row on Tuesday with the Bharatiya Janata Party lodging a police complaint against her in the national capital. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the gathering at a language movement rally, in Birbhum, on Monday. (PTI)

In the complaint letter, a copy of which was seen by HT, Banerjee was charged with “dissemination of fake and communally provocative content on social media intended to defame the Delhi Police and disturb public order.”

It was filed on Tuesday afternoon at the cyber crime branch at the Delhi police headquarters by Soumendu Adhikari, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Contai and brother of the leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The complaint letter said Banerjee should be booked for several offences including “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot” and “cyber terrorism.”

On July 27, Banerjee posted a video of a toddler and his mother on social media and alleged that Delhi police physically tortured them during the drive.

“Atrocious!! Terrible!! See how Delhi police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda’s Chanchal. See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by BJP in the country against the Bengalis! Where are they taking our country now?” Banerjee wrote on X.

She posted the video hours after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched its year-long “Bhasa Andolan” (language movement) alleging that police in BJP-ruled states were specifically targeting migrant workers who speak Bengali.

Banerjee referred to the video again on Monday while leading a protest in Birbhum district.

The video was apparently recorded by a man who pointed at some scars in the child’s left ear and forehead.

“Police tortured my wife and one-and-a-half year-old son,” the man could be heard saying in the video.

The Delhi police countered the allegation on Monday, calling the charges “fabricated” and “politically motivated.”

Addressing the media, deputy commissioner of police (East) Abhishek Dhania said: “Upon inquiry, we identified the woman as Sanjanu Parveen. During questioning, she alleged that on the night of July 26, four men in plain clothes posing as police personnel took her and her child to a secluded spot and demanded ₹25,000, which she claimed to have paid.”

The DCP said police investigation, analysis of footage from local security cameras and local intelligence revealed inconsistencies in the woman’s statements.

“During sustained questioning, the woman admitted that her relative, a political worker from Malda district in West Bengal, had asked her to make the video. The video was then circulated locally in Bengal and later surfaced on social media,” Dhania said.

“This appears to be a deliberate attempt to malign the image of Delhi Police through a politically motivated narrative. The matter is still under investigation,” he added.

On Tuesday, while Suvendu Adhikari addressed the media in Kolkata and showed a security camera footage recovered by the Delhi police, the chief minister stuck to her allegation while addressing an administrative meeting in Birbhum.

“Check the records. The woman was held overnight by Delhi police and threatened. She is still in their custody. We want all of them to return safely. After that it will be clear who is lying and who is telling the truth, “ she said.

Bengal BJP unit president Samik Bhattacharya targeted the chief minister.

“We all know she is a creative person, a painter, a poet and a writer. It is surprising that she composed such a weak script. The lies have been exposed,” said Bhattacharya.