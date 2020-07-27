e-paper
BJP MLA, who challenged BSP merger, holds sit-in protest inside Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha

A petition, filed by Madan Dilawar, a sitting BJP lawmaker, against the merger of the six BSP members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) with the Congress last year will be heard by a Rajasthan high court (HC) bench, headed by Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal, on Monday.

jaipur Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:59 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Earlier in March, Dilawar had questioned the Speaker’s inaction for disqualification of the six BSP lawmakers under the Tenth schedule of the Constitution, which deals with anti-defection. (ANI file photo)
         

Madan Dilawar, a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker, is holding a sit-in protest inside the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, as he has allegedly not been given a copy of the decision of assembly Speaker CP Joshi regarding the merger of the six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators with the ruling Congress.

A petition, filed by Dilawar, against the merger of the six BSP members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) with the Congress last year will be heard by a Rajasthan high court (HC) bench, headed by Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal, on Monday.

The petition was filed on Friday against the Speaker’s decision to allow the merger that had increased the Congress’s strength in the assembly.

Also read: Mayawati’s BSP springs a surprise, heads to Rajasthan court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Congress

Earlier in March, Dilawar had questioned the Speaker’s inaction for disqualification of the six BSP lawmakers under the Tenth schedule of the Constitution, which deals with anti-defection.

The BJP MLA is holding the sit-in protest in the room of Pramil Mathur, secretary, Vidhan Sabha, Rajasthan.

