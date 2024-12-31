BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal as ‘Chunavi Hindu’ in Bhool Bhulaiyaa-inspired poster

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a “chunavi Hindu” after his promise of ₹18,000 monthly salary to temple priests and gurdwara granthis ahead of the Delhi assembly election. Delhi BJP's poster depicts Arvind Kejriwal adorned with rudraksha beads, flower garlands, and vermilion covering his body.

The Delhi BJP took to X, mocking Arvind Kejriwal with a poster that depicted him in a theatrical priest-like avatar, resembling actor Rajpal Yadav’s character from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

The image showed Arvind Kejriwal draped in rudraksha beads, flower garlands, and vermilion, with incense sticks tucked behind his ear.

The BJP poster displayed a mocking verse, saying, “Mandir jana hai bas mere liye ek chalaava, pujariyon ka samman bas mera chunavi dikhava, sanatan dharma ka maine hamesha mazak banaya (going to temples is just a façade for me, respect for priests is merely an electoral gimmick, I have always ridiculed Sanatan Dharma).”

The BJP also took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal for supporting priests and granthis now, despite his past actions of backing imam salaries, opposing the Ram temple, and opening liquor shops near temples.

“The man who has been busy providing salaries to imams for the past 10 years, who opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, who opened liquor shops near temples and gurdwaras, and who practices anti-Hindu politics, has suddenly started showing concern for priests and granthis,” Delhi BJP wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In response, Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to implement similar initiatives in the states it governs, instead of “abusing” him.

Kejriwal questioned the BJP, asking, “Will the country benefit from abusing me?” He tweeted in Hindi, pointing out that the BJP has governments in 20 states, including 30 years in power in Gujarat, and yet has not shown respect to priests and granthis.

He urged them to take action now. The AAP chief further said, “I have set an example. Instead of attacking me, why not implement it in your 20 states? That way, everyone will benefit.”