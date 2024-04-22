BJP moves Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of creating ‘North-South divide’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of ‘conspiring’ to make citizens fight in the name of language and province.



“Today we have complained to Election Commission about the way Rahul Gandhi is constantly conspiring to make the country fight in the name of language and province...This time Congress has hatched a conspiracy to make the country fight by creating a rift between North and South,” BJP leader Tarun Chugh was quoted by ANI as saying.



“In his speeches, he has made every effort to make North and South fight... The country is progressing but Rahul Gandhi is talking about dividing the country into pieces... We have complained about this in writing and demanded strict action... BJP respects all languages,” the BJP leader told reporters after meeting at the EC. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been aggressively attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP(ANI)

During his Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi has been aggressively attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.



"We did not get freedom from the British to be colonised by the ideology of the RSS. We want India to be ruled by all her people," Gandhi said at a roadshow in Wayanad, from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.



“The Congress wants to listen to the people of the country and love and respect their beliefs, language, religion, culture. But, the BJP wants to impose something from the top,” Gandhi had added.



The Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases, the first of which took place on April 19. The second phase of the general elections will be held on April 26. The remaining phases of voting are scheduled to be held on May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.