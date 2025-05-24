BJP's Nishikant Dubey now targets Indira Gandhi, blames Congress for ceding territory to Pakistan after 1965 war

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday targeted the Congress, alleging that it was under Indira Gandhi’s leadership that India agreed to international arbitration in 1968, which eventually led to the country ceding 828 square kilometres of the Rann of Kutch to Pakistan — despite winning the 1965 India-Pakistan war. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticised former PM Indira Gandhi for ceding land to Pakistan after the 1965 war(Sansad TV)

Dubey shared a document on X, claiming the Congress had accepted Yugoslavia's Ales Bebler as its representative in a UN tribunal, which ruled against India, resulting in the loss of the territory.

In his post, the BJP MP wrote, “Today's story is very painful. @INCIndia . After winning the 1965 war, the party gave away 828 sq km of Rann of Kutch in Gujarat to Pakistan in 1968. We brought the India-Pakistan issue to the international forum, appointed Yugoslavia's lawyer Ali Babar as mediator.”

He added, "The entire parliament opposed it, but Indira Gandhi was the Iron Lady; she auctioned our share out of fear. This is the truth of the Iron Lady. Congress's hand is always with Pakistan."

The BJP MP's criticism of Indira Gandhi comes soon after the Congress party invoked the former PM's legacy in the wake of heightened hostilities with Pakistan.

In a series of public statements, Congress leaders recalled Indira Gandhi as a strong leader during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. They also displayed posters outside the Congress headquarters bearing slogans such as "Indira Hona Aasan Nahi" and "India Misses Indira."

BJP MP slams Rahul Gandhi over Jaishankar comments

Earlier, Nishikant Dubey had also taken to social media to slam Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for repeated criticism of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar over his handling of foreign policy amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy for questioning EAM Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor while a Congress-backed government was responsible for a 1991 pact on military transparency between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Rahul Gandhi ji, this is an agreement made during the time of your government. In 1991, your party-supported government made an agreement that India and Pakistan would exchange information about any attack or army movement. Is this agreement treason?”

The BJP MP added, "Congress is hand in glove with the Pakistani vote bank, does it suit you to make objectionable comments on Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar ji?".