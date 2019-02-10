‘BJP offered me Rs 30 crore to quit’, says MLA of Kumaraswamy’s party

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda alleged that the BJP offered him Rs 30 crore to resign from the JD (S).

Addressing media here, Gowda said that out of the aforesaid sum, BJP leaders paid Rs 5 crore as advance, which, he said, he accepted.

“BJP’s CN Ashwathnarayan, SR Vishwanath and CP Yogeshwara came to my home, offered Rs 30 crore and gave Rs 5 crore in advance. They wanted me to resign from JD(S). I told them I am loyal to the party and will never do it. I spoke to HD Kumaraswamy and told them to take back that money (Rs 5 crore),” said Gowda.

On Saturday, the Congress had alleged that Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappahad offered a total of around Rs 200 crore to 18 Congress MLAsin an attempt to destabilise the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that Yeddyurappa offered Rs 10 crore perMLAand Rs 50 crore to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy on Friday removed dissenting CongressMLADr Umesh Jadhav from Warehouse Corporation chairmanship and replaced him with Pratap Gowda Patil.

Furthermore, CongressMLAfrom Raichur Basanagouda Daddal was appointed as the chairman of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Board.

Ever since the Congress-JD(S) jointly formed the government in Karnatakain May last year, there have been murmurs of resentment among them.

In the 224-memberKarnatakaLegislativeAssembly, the BJP has 104 seats, while theJD(S)has 37 seats andCongress80 seats.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 18:30 IST