BJP plans two-pronged strategy for assembly polls in four states, one UT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin the new year with a two-pronged strategy — strengthening its organisational structure across states and launching an extensive outreach programme in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, people familiar with the matter said. The party is also expected to announce the elevation of working president Nitin Nabin to national president after January 15. (PTI file photo)

Senior party leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that while the party was known for its cadre discipline, there was a renewed focus on streamlining units and ensuring a seamless chain of command in the backdrop of a significant growth in membership over the last decade. The BJP now claims to have 140 million members.

“New state presidents and office bearers are in place In several states, the transition has been from the old guard to newer and younger leaders, and therefore, there is a need to ensure that the sangathan (organisation) is strong and cohesive. In some of the states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a rejig in the state cabinet is expected…with all these changes impending, the focus will be on ensuring continuity and coordination,” said a senior party functionary.

While election preparations will dominate the party’s calendar for the next few months, the focus on organisational issues stems from the transition from the old to the new and accommodating the allies. “The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has been running smoothly. There is broad consensus on key issues, but often there are sectors where the allies may have concerns or differing views, so, getting the message to our cadre to calibrate their response is also important,” said the functionary quoted above.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, working president Nitin Nabin and several senior ministers are expected to travel to the poll bound states and UT from January, the functionary added.

Shah, the party’s chief strategist, has already set the tone for upcoming elections. Consequently, the party will soon dispatch leaders from across the country to these key states. Leaders will be hand-picked based on organisational skills, caste dynamics, and electoral experience. Election in-charges have already been announced for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

“For each of the states and UT, specific poll planks will be identified although the overall focus will be on development,” the functionary added.

In Bengal, the BJP will lock horns with the Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for three terms. The party aims to surpass its 2021 performance of 77 seats. “The key issues in Bengal are law and order and corruption. The home minister has already declared that the government will be unsparing towards illegal immigrants and those who support them…the election will be fought for the territorial integrity and safety of the people of Bengal,” said a second functionary.

In Kerala, where the party has been euphoric after the results of the local body elections,it is yet to announce the election in-charge. But people aware of the matter said that the outreach in the communist bastion will be designed to “expose” the irregularities in administration.

“Kerala’s fiscal indicators show debt instability, the fiscal deficit has increased from 2.44% in 2022-23 to 3.40% in 2024-25, the revenue deficit in the same period has increased from 0.88% to 2.12% and the state government has relied heavily on borrowing funds…all this needs to be addressed,” said the second functionary.

In Tamil Nadu, where the BJP will contest the polls in alliance with the AIADMK, the election campaign will be mounted on administration as well as cultural and national issues, said the second functionary.

For Assam, the functionary said: “We are in a strong position in Assam, but there are concerns such as anti-incumbency and voter fatigue. Just as in WB, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a sensitive issue here (although it is not being conducted here) and factors of identity, language, and culture are crucial political issues that the BJP will have to be mindful of.”