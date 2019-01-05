BJP’s strong government vs opposition’s helpless, Amit Shah in Agartala

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday asked people to choose between his party’s majboot sarkar (strong government) and the majboor sarkar (helpless government) of the oppositional grand alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media after a panna pramukh (grassroots workers) conference in Agartala, Shah said that the Narendra Modi government had provided good governance and worked for all the sections of the society, especially in the northeast.

“People have faith in him and I am confident that BJP will form its government in the Centre with a thumping majority again,” he said.

State party president Biplab Deb who is also the chief minister, administered an oath to workers at the conference at Swami Vivekananda Maidan to ensure victory for the party in two Lok Sabha seats from the state.

“We have assessed a pro-BJP wave in the Northeast. We are hopeful to gain power in 21 out of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats in the Northeast region, including two from Tripura,” Shah said.

Shah highlighted several government schemes like the Ujjawala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Saubhagya scheme, and others launched after Modi came to power.

Hitting out at the opposition’s ‘grand alliance’ plan, he said that it was only to fulfil their own interests.

“The forum doesn’t have either a leader or a policy. We are going to contest the Lok Sabha polls based on our performance of five years, during which we provided free healthcare, gas cylinders, electricity, toilets to people which the Congress failed to do during their 10-year regime,” he said.

“The poll fight will be between a majboot sarkar and a majboor sarkar. The grand-alliance can give a majboor sarkar while only BJP can give a majboot sarkar,” he continued.

Shah visited the Tripurasundari temple in Udaipur, accompanied by chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and others.

Shah will chair separate meetings with state cabinet ministers, party’s core committee members, office bearers and the party’s alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). He will join a dinner hosted by Biplab Deb at the latter’s official residence tonight.

At the meeting, the BJP is expected to decide whether it will fight the Lok Sabha polls with the IPFT.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 18:44 IST