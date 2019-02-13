BJP’s Ram Madhav hints at simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly elections in J-K

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary, Ram Madhav, on Tuesday said that Lok Sabha and assembly elections could be held simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have to reach out to people through our workers ... and win the forthcoming Parliament polls. There is possibility of holding polls to J&K legislative assembly at that time (LS polls),” Madhav said while addressing a function at Jammu, reports PTI.

J&K is presently under President’s Rule after remaining under the governor’s rule for six months from June 19 to December 19 last year.The BJP had won 25 seats in the state in 2014 assembly polls.

Madhav was in Jammu for the BJP’s “Bharat Ke Mann Ke Baat Modiji Ke Saath” ahead of elections to solicit suggestions from people across the country to come out with a “vision document”.

He said people can give their suggestions via a suggestion box, party’s mobile vans and on 6357171717.

“We expect 10 crore citizens of the country to give their valuable suggestions and become the guiding principle for the next government.

We are confident that under PM Modi and with the efforts of party president Amit Shah and of course with great efforts of Rahul Gandhi, we will form the next government in the country, he added.

Madhav also called Congress president Rahul Gandhi a ‘Chor’ (thief) and said, “Chor Hai Isliye Chowkidaar Ko Gali De Raha Hai” (Being a thief himself, he is abusing the Chowkidaar).

Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), calling it “chowkidar auditor general”.

Calling the CAG report on defence procurements, to be tabled in the Lok Sabha “absolutely worthless”, Rahul said the report was “of the chowkidaar, for the chowkidaar, by the chowkidaar”.

Madhav said, “Rahul Gandhi has no respect for Indian constitutional institutions. There is a saying in Hindi which goes like, Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Danta Hai. Chor Hai Isliye Chowkidaar Ko Gali De Raha Hai, (Since he is a thief himself, he is abusing the PM)”.Madhav said that CAG was a constitutional institution and every citizen must respect the institution.

“The report must be respected by everybody and only those who don’t respect such institutions talk in such language,” he added in a reference to Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 10:33 IST