BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri appointed leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 11:49 IST

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday unanimously appointed its MLA from BJP MLA from Badarpur Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as the leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly.

“It is unanimously resolved that Ramvir Singh Bhiduri be appointed as the leader of the legislative party and the leader of the opposition,” the Delhi unit of the party said in a statement after a meeting in the morning ahead of a three-day session that began Monday.

Bidhuri’s name as Leader of Opposition was proposed by Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta. Gupta was Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly, said Delhi BJP media relations head Neelkant Bakshi, according to PTI.

The BJP which contested 67 of the 70 assembly seats won 8 seats in the elections held earlier this month. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the elections winning 62 of the 70 seats in the assembly to retain power for the second successive time. The Congress drew a blank.