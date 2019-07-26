Yeddyurappa to stake claim to form Karnataka government, wants oath ceremony today

BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yedyurappa has reached Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor and stake claim to form government, days after the Congress-JD(S) coalition lost trust vote in the state assembly.

“I am going to meet the Governor today at 10am to stake claim to form the government and I will request him to hold oath ceremony today itself,” the BJP leader said before leaving for Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Yeddyurappa, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, added: “Since I’m already the leader of the opposition there is no need for a legislature party meeting to nominate me as its chief.”

A group of senior BJP leaders from Karnataka, led by former chief minister Jagdish Shettar, yesterday met Amit Shah and working president Jagat Prakash Nadda and briefed them on the latest situation in the southern state.

Karnataka is the only southern stage where the BJP has been in power in the past and is currently the single largest party with 105 MLAs.

The HD Kumaraswamy government lost trust vote on the assembly this week after 15 MLAs of the ruling coalition rebelled against the chief minister along with a couple of other independent MLAs.

The BJP treaded with caution after that, trying to ascertain that the government it forms is stable.

