BJP slams Jamiat chief for questioning suspension of Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan

BJP's national spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain, slammed Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani for questioning the practicality of stopping river water flows to Pakistan. Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani addresses a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI file)

The BJP leader claimed that there was anger among members of the Muslim community over the Jamiat chief's statement.

“I condemn this statement. This is a very objectionable statement. Pakistan can conduct a blood bath, and we can't even stop their water? What kind of advice is this? He is saying there shouldn't be a war...there is anger amongst the Muslim community also, for the kind of statement made by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind,” Hussain told ANI.

‘Where will you take their water?’

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani questioned the practicality of the Indus Waters Treaty move, saying that stopping river water flow to Pakistan won't be easy.

“If someone stops water, let them stop it... These rivers have been flowing for thousands of years, where will you take their water? It's not easy. I think the rule should be one of love and not hatred. I am a Muslim, I am spending my life here in this country, and I know that the things which are being promoted here are not suitable for the country,” Madani said.

After the Centre suspended the IWT, Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil said that India would not allow a “single drop” of water to flow into Pakistan as a retaliation against its role in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

India's plans after suspending IWT

HT reported on Monday that authorities are expected to swiftly complete all technical requirements for the proposed Sawalkot project—likely to be the largest project—on the river Chenab in Ramban and Udhampur districts of J&K.

“The plans to create additional power generation include projects that will be commissioned at Sawalkot (1,856 MW), Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Ratle (850 MW), Bursar (800 MW), Kiru (624 MW), Kirthai 1 and 2 (1,320 MW) hydropower projects, which will be fully synchronisable with the national grid,” an official said.

The project is part of plans to create nearly 12 gigawatts (GW) of additional hydropower from new projects on the Indus rivers.

India also cut off water flow to Pakistan from the Baglihar dam on the Chenab River and is also preparing to taper down runoffs from the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum River. Under the IWT, Pakistan has exclusive rights to use the water of the Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus rivers, with India allowed a few exceptions.