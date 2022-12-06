Home / India News / BJP slams KCR for skipping Modi’s all-party meeting on G20

BJP slams KCR for skipping Modi’s all-party meeting on G20

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:18 AM IST

In a statement, Telangana BJP official spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao said KCR had clearly lost track of his role as the elected chief minister of Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends G20 All-Party Meeting, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI / PIB)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday slammed Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek support from all political parties on the role to be played by India in the next one year as the head of G-20 nations.

In a statement, Telangana BJP official spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao said KCR had clearly lost track of his role as the elected chief minister of Telangana. “He seems to be under the assumption that Telangana is not a part of the Indian Union and it is his fiefdom,” he said.

Condemning the chief minister’s “utter disregard for governance protocols, duties and best practices laid out by Indian Constitution”, Rao wondered what KCR was doing in Hyderabad, when all the other chief ministers were attending the all-party meeting held by the Prime Minister in Delhi for the orientation on India’s heading the G-20 nations.

He reminded that even the chief ministers of the opposition-ruled state like Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal and M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu, who were bitter critics of Modi, were participating in this important national meeting.

“India has been assigned the Presidency of G-20 nations and it is a proud moment for the entire nation. The Prime Minister is briefing and guiding all the party presidents and chief ministers about the consequences of this international role for India,” he pointed out.

The TRS leaders could not be reached for a comment on the BJP’s allegations.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

