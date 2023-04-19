BJP plans ‘carpet bombing’ campaign in Karnataka on April 25

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leadership will amp up its election pitch in poll-bound Karnataka with a massive programme on April 25, party leaders said on Wednesday. BJP candidate for Govindaraj Nagar constituency Umesh Shetty with party MP Tejasvi Surya and supporters arrives to file his nomination for the Karnataka assembly elections in Bengaluru, onTuesday (PTI)

Senior BJP leaders including union ministers will be in the state on this day to address public meetings and rallies across the state, a party leader said, describing the massive single-day outreach as a “carpet bombing” exercise.

The BJP has mounted a fierce campaign in a bid to retain power in the state. Locked in a tight contest with Congress, it is riding on social schemes and social engineering to edge past the political rival.

The party has also drafted leaders from other states to canvass, as it does for all state polls. A party functionary speaking on condition of anonymity said teams from Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa and Tamil Nadu have begun targeted outreach among voters from these states living in Karnataka. The leader said though the party has been organising community outreach programmes around festivals and to forge social ties, the activity picks pace during polls.

“We have a sizeable number of people from Goa in Udupi and parts of north Karnataka. People from Kerala are in the Mangaluru- Karnataka border area, in Mysore and Kodagu. Similarly, people from Assam are mostly settled in Bengaluru, and we have been organising interactions with them even before the elections were announced,” the functionary said.

On Wednesday, the BJP also released a list of 40-star campaigners who will be canvassing across the state, where the BJP is making a bid to retain power. Traditionally, no party has been able to buck anti-incumbency in the state in recent years, but the BJP asserts that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s governance model and popularity in addition to the state government’s delivery of schemes will help the BJP retain power.

The list of star campaigners includes union home minister Amit Shah, union defence minister Rajnath Singh, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, among others. Amit Shah will also address public rallies on April 21 and 22.

