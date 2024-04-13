 BJP to release manifesto for Lok Sabha polls tomorrow, PM Modi will be present | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
BJP to release manifesto for Lok Sabha polls tomorrow, PM Modi will be present

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 06:55 PM IST

The saffron party's manifesto called "sankalp patra"- is likely to include planks of welfare and development schemes besides a roadmap for 'viksit Bharat'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Sunday, release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The saffron party's manifesto called "sankalp patra"- is likely to include planks of welfare and development schemes besides a roadmap for 'viksit Bharat'. With Modi constantly highlighting his government's priority for the poor, the youth, women and farmers, the ruling BJP is likely to give prominence to the issues related to them. PM Modi and other senior leaders would attend the unveiling of the manifesto on the day coinciding with the birth anniversary of dalit leader B R Ambedkar.

The Narendra Modi-led central government has completed its core ideological promises including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370, all eyes will be on how the BJP's larger cultural and Hindutva agenda figures in the manifesto.

The Narendra Modi-led central government has fulfilled its core ideological promises including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370. Now all eyes will be on how the BJP's larger cultural and Hindutva agenda figures in the manifesto.

The BJP had last month announced the constitution of a 27-member committee under defence minister and former BJP president Rajnath Singh for preparation of its manifesto.

The committee has 11 ministers besides four chief ministers of the party-ruled states. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed the convener of the committee, with Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal being the co-convener. The manifesto committee has one BJP leader from each of the minority communities, including Sikhs, Muslims and Christians.

Congress' manifesto:

The grand old party had earlier released its manifesto which highlighted the commitment to conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census, a move aimed at gaining a comprehensive understanding of India's diverse population to tailor policies that address the needs of every segment of society.

Elections 2024:

The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and culminating on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

