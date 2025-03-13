BJP vs Congress over actor Ranya Rao's arrest in gold smuggling case

Kannada actor Ranya Rao's alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case has triggered a political slugfest in Karnataka with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP trading charges of favouritism and cover-up. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from Bengaluru's Kempagowda International Airport.(Facebook/Ranya Rao)

BJP has raised concerns over the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the CID probe into the high-profile gold smuggling case. The party has also alleged the involvement of an influential minister in shielding the actor.

BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra, in a post on X, said, "Media reports about the involvement of a prominent minister in @siddaramaiah\'s government in one of the biggest gold heists in recent times come as no surprise—especially given this government's track record of churning out scandals in increasingly "innovative" ways!”

Another BJP leader Bharath Shetty suggested that the move to withdraw the CID probe appeared suspicious and hinted at potential efforts to shield government officials from scrutiny.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Shetty said, "Everything looks fishy here... It looks like the CID officials have informed the state government that they won't be able to help the government because a few of the government officials' names might come up in the inquiry. Whereas, when it came to the MUDA case, though an ED inquiry was going on, Siddaramaiah went ahead with the Lokayukta inquiry to free himself from the corruption allegations. They are trying to protect somebody very big here."

The Congress countered the charge by accusing the saffron party of allotting 12 acres to her to set up a TMT steel bar factory.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said the investigation was underway and with the CBI also stepping in, the truth will come out.

"Until the investigation concludes, we cannot say anything. Neither me nor the government can offer any such feedback," he told reporters here on Monday.

Minister for Medium and Large Industries, M B Patil, hit back, saying that when the BJP was in power, it allotted 12 acres land at Sira in Tumakuru to Ranya Rao’s firm in February, 2023 to establish a steel plant.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the probe into the case.

Ranya Rao's arrest

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 by DRI officials at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. Following her arrest, she was presented before a special court judge for financial offenses. Initially remanded in DRI custody until March 10, her custody was subsequently extended until March 24.

During investigations, authorities seized gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from her possession at the airport. A subsequent search of her Bengaluru residence led to the discovery of additional gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and cash amounting to ₹2.67 crore.

Ranya, 34, is the stepdaughter of K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-ranked police officer currently serving as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. This familial connection has led to heightened scrutiny regarding potential misuse of protocol privileges.