BJP workers hurt in TMC agitation against Union minister’s visit to cyclone-hit Bengal district

india

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:03 IST

Some BJP workers were injured in the Sunderbans area of West Bengal on Friday when Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers tried to stop Union minister of state Debasree Chaudhuri from meeting people affected by Cyclone Bulbul.

The TMC workers showed black flags and shouted “go back” slogans when Chaudhury reached Gosaba in a boat. While the boat was approaching a jetty, the ruling party’s workers created a ruckus, said eyewitnesses.

“Some women fell in the water while Bimal, a local BJP leader, sustained a head injury. I came to see the plight of the people and submit a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Is this how the TMC government serving its people?” Chaudhuri, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, asked.

At least 16 people were killed in the state when the cyclone left a trail of destruction on Saturday night. The official toll stood at nine till Thursday morning but seven bodies were found after that.

The BJP supporters have raised allegations of partiality during the distribution of relief materials in some parts of Gosaba, a charge denied by the TMC.

“Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that no discrimination will be allowed in relief work. All people are being treated equally. The allegations are baseless,” said Jayanta Naskar, TMC legislator of Gosaba.

A team of central government officials from Delhi went for an aerial survey of cyclone-affected Basirhat in the adjoining North 24 Parganas district on Friday afternoon. The team comprised officers from the ministries of finance, agriculture and home affairs.

Chaudhuri is not the first Union minster who faced resistance from the TMC in the cyclone-affected areas.

On Wednesday, Union minister of state Babul Supriyo’s convoy was stopped by black flag wielding TMC supporters at Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district.

Supriyo had to leave his car and set out for Bakkhali and Frazergunj on a motorcycle.

The BJP’s general secretary of the state unit Sayantan Basu said these incidents prove that law and order has collapsed in West Bengal.

“The way things are going, very soon Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar may face the same treatment,” said Basu.

“The Centre cannot shake off its responsibilities. It has to come to the help of the cyclone-affected people,” Basu added.