BJP-backed camp takes control of Manesar civic body

Praveen Yadav (Ward 12) was elected as Manesar’s senior deputy mayor, and Reema Deepak Chauhan (Ward 2) as deputy mayor unopposed on Tuesday. The two are considered to be close to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Rao Narbir Singh. The BJP-backed leadership now controls key positions in the corporation. (HT PHOTO)

Mayor Inderjeet Kaur and eight councillors, believed to be her supporters, boycotted the voting process. Their absence meant no other nominations were filed, paving the way for an unopposed win for the BJP-backed candidates.

Kaur won the top Municipal Corporation of Manesar post as an independent candidate. She was initially seen as part of a formidable block of independents that swept the civic elections. The BJP aligned with seven independents after the polls, tilting the balance of power in its favour.

A BJP leader said the result on Tuesday showed the confidence councillors in leadership committed to development, even as the absence of Kaur and her allies raised questions about growing factionalism within the elected house.

Yadav is known as a grassroots leader, and Chauhan is a rising local politician. Their election is expected to boost administrative coordination and accelerate developmental works under the BJP’s influence in the civic body.

The BJP-backed leadership now controls key positions in the corporation, placing them in a strong position to drive governance and policy decisions.

The absence of Kaur and her supporters on Tuesday raised concerns among residents who now fear political infighting may impact development work in the rapidly growing region. Activists called for unity among elected representatives, urging them to prioritise public service over political allegiances.

The turn of events on Tuesday signalled the deepening influence of Rao Narbir Singh in Manesar politics, even after being left out of the state Cabinet. His loyalists now hold significant decision-making authority in the corporation.