BJP's Amit Malviya draws ire over remarks on assassination of Congress leaders: ‘Sack this guy right away’

A BJP functionary courted controversy on Monday by saying that Congress leaders were assassinated “for the political decisions they took”, triggering a backlash from the grand old party. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya. (File)

During a television debate on the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump, Amit Malviya, the IT cell head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claimed that the Congress leaders, and particularly Rahul Gandhi, have been encouraging violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Malviya drew parallel between the language used by the Democrats in the United States against Donald Trump and by the Congress leaders in India against Prime Minister Modi.

“Before the Congress claims that their own leaders got assassinated, I want to remind them that they were assassinated for the political decisions that they took,” he added.

“What an atrocious, obnoxious and disgraceful statement by this man. If the self-anointed non-biological PM has any shred of decency he should sack this guy right away,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in charge of communications, posted on X.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera blasted Amit Malviya and asked Prime Minister Modi whether he endorses this view.

“According to this BJP motormouth, Mahatma Gandhi, Indira ji, Rajiv ji, Sardar Beant Singh and the entire Congress leadership of Chattisgarh deserved to be assassinated for the political decisions they took,” Khera said on X.

“The only political decision these martyrs took was to live and die for India. Buffoons of BJP will never understand that sentiment. Do we need more proof of the anti-national mindset of the BJP??” he added.

The BJP on Sunday had targeted Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, following the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump.

Malviya posted some past comments of Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress leader has used similar rhetoric against Modi, such as calling him a "dictator", that Trump's critics like Democrat leader and US President Joe Biden have.

“Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi has often encouraged and justified violence against Prime Minister Modi, who he has lost election to, several times now. How can India ever forget how Punjab Police, then under the Congress, deliberately compromised PM's security, when his convoy was left stranded on a flyover,” Malviya had said.

Hitting back at the BJP, Pawan Khera said, "Cheap politics should not be played on the issue of security of leaders. The Congress party lost Mahatma ji to Right Wing terrorists. We lost two prime ministers at the hands of terrorists. We lost our entire Chhattisgarh leadership to Left Wing terrorists, under the watch of the BJP government."