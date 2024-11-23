BJP's Radhakrishna Patil leading from Shirdi against Cong's Prabhavati Ghogare

BJP leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is facing a tough triangular contest in Shirdi, a key constituency known for its temple town. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and BJP's candidate from Shirdi Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

As per early trends, Vikhe Patil leads by over 10,000 votes against Congress candidate Prabhavati Ghogare after six of 20 counting rounds. BJP rebel and independent candidate Rajendra Pipada is trailing in third place.

A seven-time MLA, Vikhe Patil won on a BJP ticket in 2019 after contesting earlier elections on other party tickets. This time, he faces a challenge from Pipada, who is contesting independently after refusing to withdraw despite meetings with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Congress’s Ghogare, a former NCP member, hopes to benefit from vote splits within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The contest comes amid heightened polarisation, especially after the Union home ministry's recent approval to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilyanagar.

The political landscape in Maharashtra has undergone significant changes since 2019. The Shiv Sena, which initially formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Congress and NCP, split in 2022, with Eknath Shinde’s faction joining the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. The NCP also divided last year, with one faction led by Ajit Pawar aligning with the BJP, while Sharad Pawar retained the original party name.

Today’s election results will test how voters in Shirdi and the broader Ahmednagar district perceive these shifting alliances and realigned battle lines.