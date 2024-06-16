BJP's Raja Singh detained at Hyderabad airport amid communal tension in Medak

BJP leader Raja Singh was detained at Shamshabad Airport on Sunday as he attempted to visit Medak, a district currently experiencing communal tension over cattle transportation and sale issues. According to Shamshabad Airport Police, Singh was taken into preventive custody and escorted back to his residence. BJP leader Raja Singh detained at Shamshabad Airport.

Raja Singh expressed his frustration over the situation, claiming, "Yesterday, a call was received from cow vigilantes in the Medak PS area that 100 cows were tied up at the backside of a 'Kalyana Mandapam'. They went to the police station, but no action was taken. Another call reported around 70 calves similarly confined. When the police threatened the vigilantes instead of acting, they went directly to the site. Butchers attacked the cow vigilantes, injuring a member named Arun Raj with a knife."

Singh continued, “I request the police to release those cows and calves and take action against those responsible. I was detained at the airport and placed under house arrest for three days. Congress' 'gundaraj' is prevailing in Telangana.”

A scuffle broke out on Saturday began when Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders stopped the alleged illegal transportation of cows instead of filing a complaint, police said.

"The scuffle led to two persons receiving injuries. After that, both parties staged a protest on the road. The hospital where the injured persons were receiving treatment was also attacked," Medak Superintendent of Police Office B Bala Swamy said.

Section 144 has been imposed near Ramdas Chowrasta in the Medhak district, prohibiting gathering of four or more people in an area.

"The police imposed Section 144 in the area and the situation is under control now," Medak SP said.

A few persons have already been taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing as cases are being registered against both parties and the situation is under control for now, the senior police officer said.