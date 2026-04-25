Blackout mock drill conducted across Punjab to assess emergency preparedness

A blackout mock drill was conducted across Punjab on Friday evening to assess emergency preparedness, officials said. Amritsar: Civil Defence personnel take part in a mock drill and observe a blackout simulating an air strike, in Amritsar, Punjab, Friday, April 24, 2026. (PTI)

In order to test the civil defence preparedness in the state, a civil defence air raid mock exercise was conducted for 15 minutes in all districts, starting at 8 pm. Track Iran US war updates

The blackout was effected across parts of Ludhiana, with officials saying Punjab State Power Corporation cut electricity supply in Punjab Agricultural University and surrounding colonies, including upscale areas like Kitchlu Nagar and Rishi Valmiki Nagar.

Also read: Raghav Chadha goes to BJP, as do 6 other AAP RS MPs: Why they may not lose seats, and number 7 matters | Explained

Local residents fully cooperated with the government's call and refrained from using generators in their homes for the 15-minute duration.

At 8:15 pm, the administration sounded a siren to mark the end of the blackout period, after which power supply was restored.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonam Singh said the exercise was purely a preparedness drill aimed at assessing readiness to tackle any future exigency.

She emphasised that the blackout was observed strictly and in its true spirit.

The drill witnessed coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, district administration, municipal corporation, police, health department, civil defence, and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Also read: ‘There won’t be any…': Uncertainty clouds Iran-US talks yet again despite White House confirmation

She said the exercise aimed to simulate a real-time emergency response scenario and strengthen inter-agency coordination.

In Hoshiarpur, a civil defence air raid and blackout mock drill was conducted across the district, officials said.

The exercise was carried out under the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and led by Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain.

The drill commenced around 8 pm at the Civil Defence Control Centre at DAV College, with a red alert signal. Prior to this, high and low-pitch sirens were sounded across the district for two minutes at 7:58 pm to signal an air raid warning to residents.

Subsequently, a complete blackout was enforced across the district at 8 pm by the power department. During the blackout period, all lights except essential services were switched off.

Police personnel and civil defence volunteers ensured effective implementation of the blackout with coordinated efforts across the district.

After the simulated air raid alert ended, a green signal was issued from the control centre, following which the blackout was lifted. An "all clear" signal was conveyed by sounding high-pitch sirens continuously for two minutes.

During the drill at DAV College, teams from the fire brigade, health department, home guards (civil defence) and NCC carried out rescue operations and demonstrated emergency response measures. The exercise included providing first aid to the injured and initiating relief operations.

Police also managed traffic and secured the affected area to facilitate swift movement of emergency services.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amandeep Kaur Sandhu said the drill was successful and helped evaluate the preparedness and coordination among various departments. She also thanked residents for their cooperation.

In Amritsar, the blackout drill was carried out at Pytex Ground, Ranjit Avenue, during which lights in the area were switched off.

At 8 pm, sirens were sounded across the city to mark the commencement of the mock drill. On this occasion, citizens voluntarily switched off lights at their homes and business establishments, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner (General) Pragti Sethi said the exercise involved practising a complete blackout, with active cooperation from the power department as well as the public.

During the mock drill, civil defence personnel also conducted a trial run of evacuation procedures and quick response measures during a possible air strike.

Sethi said the objective of the exercise was to prepare residents for emergency response in situations such as potential air attacks or war-like conditions.