BMC accuses actor Sonu Sood of converting residential building into hotel, files case

BMC accuses actor Sonu Sood of converting residential building into hotel, files case

The BMC has filed the case under Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act accusing Sood of increasing, altering the structure and changing the use of land without prior permission.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 12:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Sonu Sood.
Sonu Sood.(PTI)
         

The civic body of Mumbai, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), filed a case against the famous Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Thursday for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel.

The BMC has filed the case under Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act accusing Sood of increasing, altering the structure and changing the use of land without prior permission.

Reacting to the matter, the actor said that he had already taken permission from BMC and is now waiting for approval from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The complaint by BMC was lodged on January 4 at Juhu police station, as per a report by Livehindustan.com (HT’s sister Publication). In the complaint, BMC stated that Sood converted the Shakti Sagar Building on AB Nair Road into a hotel without permission. “It has been found that Sonu Sood has made a change in the use of land by himself. Apart from this, the residential building has been converted into a residential hotel building by making additional construction out of the fixed plan. For this, they have not even obtained the necessary technical approval from the authority,” Livehindustan reported the BMC as saying.

The BMC also accused Sonu Sood of ignoring the notice in relation to the matter. Even after the notice was given, they continued to carry out unauthorised construction, BMC also said.

Sonu Sood is known for his famous role in Dabangg, Simbaa and Jodhaa Akabar. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was at the forefront of the relief efforts as he helped stranded migrant workers and students by arranging buses, flights and trains for them to reach their homes. He also sponsored the medical treatment of the needy and has been involved in numerous humanitarian activities.

