Bodies of 8 Indians killed in Ras Laffan repatriated: Indian embassy in Doha

The Indian Embassy in Doha said on Saturday that the mortal remains of eight Indian nationals who passed away in the Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26. In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26. 4 out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25." (X/ @@IndEmbDoha)

Four out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25.

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In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26. 4 out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25. Embassy of India, Doha thanks Qatari authorities, Indian community organisations and Government authorities in India for their prompt support. Ambassador and Embassy officials also met some of the injured Indian nationals today in Alkhor. The injured have all received appropriate medical attention for which the Embassy thanks Qatari authorities and employer company representatives."