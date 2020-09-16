e-paper
Home / India News / Body decomposing for 10 days at top Indore hospital, probe ordered

Body decomposing for 10 days at top Indore hospital, probe ordered

The shocking incident came to light after an unbearable stench, coming from the morgue of the hospital was detected.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 09:01 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
A probe has been ordered into circumstances that led to the alleged failure of body management protocol at the Indore hospital.
A probe has been ordered into circumstances that led to the alleged failure of body management protocol at the Indore hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A highly decomposed and unidentified body was found unattended lying on a stretcher in a morgue of MY hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday, leading to an inquiry ordered by the hospital authorities, as per the hospital staff.

MY hospital is one of the biggest hospitals in Madhya Pradesh and the teaching hospital of MGM Medical College, Indore.

According to a hospital staff, the body was about 10-days old, lying abandoned on a stretcher in the morgue. The matter came to light when an unbearable stench started emanating from a particular portion of the morgue.

“In case of unidentified bodies, we keep them in the freezer for at least seven days after which we inform the municipal corporation to dispose of them respectfully. Now, we are inquiring why this particular body was not shifted to the freezer and whether or not the municipal corporation was informed about it.”

The bodies of Covid-19 patients and others are received at the morgue of MY hospital. Sometimes in a day, more than 20 bodies come to the morgue and we have only 16 freezers. Hence, we have also requested the authorities concerned to increase the number of freezers, said Thakur.

