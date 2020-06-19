e-paper
Body of Covid-19 positive man found inside his car in Delhi’s Moti Nagar

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Moti Nagar.

india Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
The body of a coronavirus-positive man was found inside his car in Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Thursday.
The body of a 38-year-old man, who had tested Covid-19 positive a couple of days back, was found inside his car in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Moti Nagar. He owned a motor mechanic shop in Jwalaheri area, they said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Police received information at 3.25 pm about the body inside the car which was parked near Jhulelal Mandir foot over bridge in Moti Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Police found that the car was locked and the AC was on, the officer said. It is suspected that the man died due to a a cardiac arrest, police added.

