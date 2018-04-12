 Boeing to manufacture multi-role fighter craft with Hindustan Aeronautics in India | india news | Hindustan Times
Boeing to manufacture multi-role fighter craft with Hindustan Aeronautics in India

US aerospace major says future production with Indian partners will involve maximising indigenous content and producing the fighter craft in India for its armed forces.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2018 18:47 IST
A Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter.
A Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter.(Bloomberg/Photo for representation)

Aerospace major Boeing on Thursday announced a partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) to manufacture its carrier and land based F/A-18 Super Hornet multi-role fighter aircraft in India.

According to the firm, the future production with Indian partners will involve maximising indigenous content and producing the F/A-18 in India for its armed forces.

“Boeing is excited to team up with India’s only company that manufactures combat fighters, HAL, and India’s only company that manufactures small commercial airplanes, Mahindra,” said Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India.

“This partnership brings the best of Indian public and private enterprises together in partnership with the world’s largest aerospace company, Boeing, to accelerate a contemporary 21st century ecosystem for aerospace &amp; defence manufacturing in India,” he added.

