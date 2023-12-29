Bomb scare at Mangaluru airport; email says 'we are terrorist group called...'

Mangaluru: The authorities at the Mangaluru International Airport launched a massive search operation on Wednesday after they received an email saying bombs had been placed inside “one of your planes and inside the airport”. Mangaluru International Airport.

The airport was one among several airports across the country that received threat emails from a self-professed terrorist group called 'Funing'.

The email said explosives were inside the plane and airport, and that they were well hidden and would go off in a few hours. The email identified themselves as a "terrorist group called Funing".

The mail came from xonocikonoci10@beeble.com’ .

"There are explosives inside of one of your planes. But also inside of your airport. The explosives are well hidden, and they will go off in a few hours. I will kill you all. WE ARE A TERRORIST GROUP CALLED; ‘Funing’"," it said.

The airport authorities noticed the email on Wednesday morning. They informed the Mangaluru Police. The authorities launched a search operation on the Mangaluru International Airport.

Nothing amiss was recovered by the police despite hours of search.

Mangalore Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal informed the media that the security was beefed up outside the airport. The police had set up additional check points and the authorities were carrying out anti-sabotage and bomb checks on the airport.

A police complaint has been filed over the incident.

Earlier this month, several schools in Bengaluru received an email saying bombs had been planted inside them. The authorities searched the schools after evacuating thousands of students but found nothing. Later, the emails turned out to be a hoax.

