e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / India News / Bomb squad neutralises live explosive in unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport

Bomb squad neutralises live explosive in unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru Police have launched a hunt to apprehend the man who allegedly left the bag at the airport with a live explosive.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
A bomb disposal squad member carries the suspicious bag, allegedly containing an IED component, for detonation after it was found at the airport in Mangaluru, Monday.
A bomb disposal squad member carries the suspicious bag, allegedly containing an IED component, for detonation after it was found at the airport in Mangaluru, Monday.(PTI)
         

A bomb disposal squad on Monday safely detonated an explosive device that was found in an unattended bag by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Mangaluru International airport, police said.

The explosive device was detonated at a nearby open ground.

CCTV footage released by authorities indicated that a man who had come in an autorickshaw is believed to have left the bag.

WATCH | Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam

Mangaluru city police commissioner P S Harsha had said that moment a red flag was raised on the unidentified bag, proper protocols were immediately followed and the bag was shifted to an isolation bay. Subsequently the bomb disposal squad arrived and took the bag away and later safely detonated it.

“An FIR has been registered under sections of Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Three teams have been formed for identification and apprehension of the accused,” Harsha said, according to ANI.

Mangaluru Airport Director V V Rao said there was no impact on flight operations.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basvraj Bommai has asked for a special investigation team to look into the whole affair and identify who is behind it. Speaking to reporters in Haveri, Bommai said “Preliminary report based on CCTV footage indicates that an unidentified man is seen to have left the bag. We will thoroughly investigate the whole matter.”

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Ex-LG Najeeb Jung joins anti-CAA protest, says law should be made inclusive
Ex-LG Najeeb Jung joins anti-CAA protest, says law should be made inclusive
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Bomb squad neutralises live explosive in unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport
Bomb squad neutralises live explosive in unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news