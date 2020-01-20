Bomb squad neutralises live explosive in unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 20:57 IST

A bomb disposal squad on Monday safely detonated an explosive device that was found in an unattended bag by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Mangaluru International airport, police said.

The explosive device was detonated at a nearby open ground.

CCTV footage released by authorities indicated that a man who had come in an autorickshaw is believed to have left the bag.

Mangaluru city police commissioner P S Harsha had said that moment a red flag was raised on the unidentified bag, proper protocols were immediately followed and the bag was shifted to an isolation bay. Subsequently the bomb disposal squad arrived and took the bag away and later safely detonated it.

“An FIR has been registered under sections of Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Three teams have been formed for identification and apprehension of the accused,” Harsha said, according to ANI.

Mangaluru Airport Director V V Rao said there was no impact on flight operations.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basvraj Bommai has asked for a special investigation team to look into the whole affair and identify who is behind it. Speaking to reporters in Haveri, Bommai said “Preliminary report based on CCTV footage indicates that an unidentified man is seen to have left the bag. We will thoroughly investigate the whole matter.”