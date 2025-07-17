Bomb threats to Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight, international airport, Navi Mumbai police launch probe

A call was received reagarding a bomb at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight and a threat to blow up the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the metropolis, following which the Navi Mumbai police registered an FIR and started a probe in connection with the incident. Multiple bomb threats, that are turning out to be hoaxes, have been made in the country for the last few days.(REUTERS File)

The calls were received at the office of the Navi Mumbai joint commissioner of police between 2pm and 2.30 pm on July 16, Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

The calls threatened to blow up the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the metropolis, a police official said.

“The callers said a bomb had been placed on board the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight,” he added.

Another call that came shortly after the first one, said Mumbai international airport would be blown up at 6:30 pm.

The police conducted thorough checks, but they did not find anything suspicious, seemingly implying the threats to be hoaxes.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as the calls were intended to disturb public peace and create fear in the minds of the people," the official said.

Although no arrests have been made so far, police have traced the mobile phone numbers that had made the hoax calls, making way for a further probe into the case.

In a separate incident, several schools across the nation capital, Delhi have been receiving bomb threats for the past few days.

On Wednesday, five schools that dot the capital city, received bomb threat emails, cumulating the number of threat received schools to eight, since Monday, July 14.

An investigation led by the Delhi police revealed that the emails were sent using encrypted networks, making them hard to track. The senders used virtual private networks (VPNs) and the dark web, cyber experts working with Delhi Police have found.

The schools that received the threats included CRPF Public School in Dwarka Sector 16, Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri, CRPF School in Rohini, St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother's International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate. Bomb threats were made to Dwarka's St Thomas School twice in two days.