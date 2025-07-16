Fresh bomb threats to 5 Delhi schools today, investigation underway

Five schools in Delhi reportedly received bomb threats on Wednesday, the third consecutive day for such threats in the national capital. The schools that received the threats were the St Thomas School in Dwarka, the Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother's International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodi Estate, reported news agency ANI. Bomb threats were received to two Delhi schools on Wednesday.(Hindustan Times)

According to news agency PTI, the Dwarka school received the bomb threat mail at 5.26 am and the Vasant Kunj school at 6.30 am.

Teams of Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and cyber experts were rushed to the schools for a thorough inspection.

“The investigation is underway. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” the fire department was quoted as saying.

This is the second bomb threat to the St. Thomas School in two days. A similar threat was received by the school on Tuesday as well.

“We received a call at 8 am from St Thomas School in Dwarka as well. Fire tenders were sent immediately,” an official had said.

Before that, the CRPF Public School in Dwarka Sector 16 and Navy School in Chanakyapuri received bomb threats on July 14, following which bomb squad, dog squad and other agencies were alerted and children were evacuated.

Apart from the schools, Delhi University's St Stephen's College also received a bomb threat mail on Tuesday, warning four IEDs and two packets of RDX had been planted across the college premises.

In total, around 10 schools and one college have received bomb threat mails over three days.

An investigation is underway to determine who is behind these threats.