e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC allows MMRDA to cut 86 mangroves for Metro Line 2B

Bombay HC allows MMRDA to cut 86 mangroves for Metro Line 2B

The bench took into consideration the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority’s November 2018 clearance for the construction in the mangroves forest and the Union environment ministry’s approval for it in January.

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 13:37 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
MMRDA moved the court after the latter in September 2018 held that mangroves cannot be permitted to be destructed unless the work is necessary for the public good or is in the public interest.
MMRDA moved the court after the latter in September 2018 held that mangroves cannot be permitted to be destructed unless the work is necessary for the public good or is in the public interest. (HT Photo)
         

The Bombay high court has allowed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to cut 86 mangroves in Parigachi Khadi for the construction of six piers of the Mumbai Metro Line 2B, which connects DN Nagar in Andheri to Mandale. MMRDA has pledged to plant 4,400 mangroves and deposited the amount required for compensatory afforestation.

“We are convinced that Metro Line 2-B project is carried out in public interest,” said a bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice Madhav Jamdar last week while giving the go-ahead.

The bench took into consideration the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority’s November 2018 clearance for the construction in the mangroves forest and the Union environment ministry’s approval for it in January.

MMRDA moved the court after the latter in September 2018 held that mangroves cannot be permitted to be destructed unless the work is necessary for the public good or is in the public interest. It said about 111 square meters of forest land were permanently required for the construction of the six piers. About 1,860 square meters area around the piers was needed temporarily to enable their construction.

MMRDA assured the court it will restore the temporary area to its original condition once the construction is completed, and abide by the Union ministry’s conditions for approving the proposal.

Mumbai Metro Line-2-B is a 23.64 km long elevated corridor which will have 22 stations. The corridor will reduce travel time between the eastern and western suburbs by 40 to 55 minutes. It will result in a 30 to 35℅ consequent reduction in vehicular traffic.

MMRD has argued apart from providing eco-friendly transportation, the Metro Rail project is also expected to reduce emission, improve traffic conditions in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and save precious fuel.

tags
top news
SC rejects plea seeking fund transfer from PM Cares to NDRF
SC rejects plea seeking fund transfer from PM Cares to NDRF
Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, calls for company probe into Facebook India’s hate-speech bias
Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, calls for company probe into Facebook India’s hate-speech bias
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
BJP chief Nadda hails Supreme Court verdict on PM CARES, targets Rahul Gandhi
BJP chief Nadda hails Supreme Court verdict on PM CARES, targets Rahul Gandhi
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine: China
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine: China
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In