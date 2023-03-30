Home / India News / Bombay HC quashes complaint against Salman Khan in journalist ‘assault’ case

Bombay HC quashes complaint against Salman Khan in journalist ‘assault’ case

PTI | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Mar 30, 2023 12:10 PM IST

The Bombay HC has dismissed journalist's 2019 complaint against Salman Khan and his bodyguard. Khan & Shaikh were accused of misbehaviour, threatening and assaulting journalist Ashok Pandey.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2019 complaint lodged against actor Salman Khan by a journalist alleging misbehaviour. A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre said the applications filed by Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh are allowed. The HC also quashed the process (summons) issued to Khan and Shaikh by a lower court last year. A magistrate's court had, in March 2022, issued process to Khan and Shaikh and directed them to appear before it on April 5.

The Bombay HC on Thursday dismissed 2019 complaint lodged against actor Salman Khan by a journalist alleging misbehaviour.(Twitter)
The Bombay HC on Thursday dismissed 2019 complaint lodged against actor Salman Khan by a journalist alleging misbehaviour.(Twitter)

The order was passed in a complaint filed against the duo by journalist Ashok Pandey alleging he was threatened and assaulted by them. In April last year, Khan approached HC challenging the summons. On April 5, 2022, the HC stayed the summons pending hearing of the actor's petition. Shaikh too later filed a petition challenging the summons, which was also stayed by HC.

Also Read: Journalist moves court against Salman Khan over ‘assault’ in April

Pandey had alleged that in April 2019, Khan and Shaikh abused and assaulted him for filming the actor while he was cycling on the road. Pandey had filed a private complaint before the magistrate seeking action against the actor. Khan in his petition had claimed there were contradictions and improvisations in Pandey's complaint and that he had not said anything to Pandey at the time of the alleged incident.

Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan had issued process to Khan and Shaikh after noting a police report submitted in the matter stated that offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.

Also Read: Salman Khan threat case: Accused sent similar e-mail to Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Pandey had alleged the actor snatched his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street when some media persons started clicking his photos. The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened him, Pandey said in his complaint. The issuance of a process marks the beginning of criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or judicial magistrate based on a complaint lodged by an individual. The magistrate court issues the process if it finds prima facie substance in the allegations made in the complaint. Once the process is issued, the accused persons have to appear before the court.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan
salman khan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out